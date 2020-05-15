Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mount Whitney [Image 12 of 22]

    USS Mount Whitney

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Steckler 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200515-N-RG482- GAETA, Italy (May 15, 2020) Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, Italy, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kyle Steckler)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 07:07
    Photo ID: 6218930
    VIRIN: 200515-N-RG482-0184
    Resolution: 4106x2549
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: GAETA, ITALY, GAETA, ITALY, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney [Image 22 of 22], by PO1 Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ITALY
    GAETA
    NAVY
    MOUNT WHITNEY
    2020

