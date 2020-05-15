200515-N-BM428-0131 GAETA, Italy (May 15, 2020) Joseph Ellis, a civil service mariner assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), chalk and chains an HS-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 to the deck of the ship during flight quarters while in Gaeta, Italy, May 15, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently practicing social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

