    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) [Image 3 of 22]

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    GAETA, ITALY

    05.15.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    200515-N-BM428-0020 GAETA, Italy (May 15, 2020) The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) sits in port in Gaeta, Italy, May 15, 2020. Mount Whitney is currently practicing social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 07:07
    Photo ID: 6218919
    VIRIN: 200515-N-BM428-0024
    Resolution: 4809x2970
    Size: 789.72 KB
    Location: GAETA, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

