200515-N-BM428-0053 GAETA, Italy (May 15, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) and Sailors assigned to the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28 fly in an HS-60 Seahawk helicopter assigned to HSC 28 over Gaeta, Italy, May 2020. Mount Whitney is currently practicing social distancing and other protective measures in response to COVID-19. Mount Whitney is the U.S. 6th Fleet flagship, homeported in Gaeta, and operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Damon Grosvenor)

Date Taken: 05.15.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 Location: GAETA, IT by PO2 Damon Grosvenor