A firefighter with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron removes his gear after a live fire training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2020. The training ensures firefighters remain ready for any possible emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 01:44
|Photo ID:
|6218793
|VIRIN:
|200423-F-VB704-1587
|Resolution:
|4383x3554
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Live fire training [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
