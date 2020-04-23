Firefighters with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to start the live fire training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2020. The training helped the firefighters gain experience and build cohesiveness to work as a better team for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

