Firefighters with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to enter the building during a live fire training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2020. The training area for the exercise used a controlled fire system to simulate the burning of a house. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2020 01:45
|Photo ID:
|6218791
|VIRIN:
|200423-F-VB704-1541
|Resolution:
|3998x2849
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
This work, Live fire training [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
