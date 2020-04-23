Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live fire training [Image 19 of 23]

    Live fire training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    04.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Firefighters with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron prepare to enter the building during a live fire training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 23, 2020. The training area for the exercise used a controlled fire system to simulate the burning of a house. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2020
    Date Posted: 05.22.2020 01:45
    Photo ID: 6218791
    VIRIN: 200423-F-VB704-1541
    Resolution: 3998x2849
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live fire training [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    live fire training
    Japan
    Firefighter
    USPACOM
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    374CES
    Yokota Fire Department
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    INDOPACOM

