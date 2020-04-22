Firefighters with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron share a laugh after a live fire training exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, April 22, 2020. The training helped the firefighters gain experience to work as a better team for potential real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2020 Date Posted: 05.22.2020 01:46 Photo ID: 6218770 VIRIN: 200422-F-VB704-1500 Resolution: 4656x3502 Size: 1.15 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live fire training [Image 23 of 23], by A1C Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.