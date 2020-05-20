A forklift raises boxes of divested uniforms onto the bed of a truck at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 20, 2020. 23 pallets of uniforms and concertina wire were transferred to the Peshmerga forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:57 Photo ID: 6218708 VIRIN: 200520-A-JD648-1035 Resolution: 6526x4351 Size: 18.85 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.