    Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces [Image 3 of 7]

    Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces

    IRAQ

    05.20.2020

    Photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    A forklift raises boxes of divested uniforms onto the bed of a truck at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 20, 2020. 23 pallets of uniforms and concertina wire were transferred to the Peshmerga forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:57
    Photo ID: 6218708
    VIRIN: 200520-A-JD648-1035
    Resolution: 6526x4351
    Size: 18.85 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Peshmerga
    Kurdistan
    Iraq
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    Divestment
    Defeat Daesh
    Erbil Air Base
    Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve

