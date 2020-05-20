Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces

Peshmerga Brig. Gen. Sherzad Awla writes in Kurdish what is contained in boxes being divested at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 20, 2020. Uniforms and concertina were provided to the Peshmerga forces using the Counter-Islamic State of Iraq and Syria Train and Equip Fund. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

