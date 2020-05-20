Peshmerga soldiers direct a forklift and place pieces of wood to rest pallets of divested uniforms on at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 20, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:57 Photo ID: 6218719 VIRIN: 200520-A-JD648-1056 Resolution: 6581x4387 Size: 19.3 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.