U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Andrevious Fisher, 295th Ordinance Company, shows Peshmerga Brig. Gen. Sherzad Awla a list of clothing that is contained in boxes being divested at Erbil Air Base in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, May 20, 2020. The articles of clothing divested included boots, socks, pants, coats, and gloves of varying sizes. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Angel Ruszkiewicz)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 23:58 Photo ID: 6218706 VIRIN: 200520-A-JD648-1014 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 17.4 MB Location: IQ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coalition forces divest uniforms and concertina wire to Peshmerga forces [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Angel Ruszkiewicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.