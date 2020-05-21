200521-N-TC338-1056



APPRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Yara Schmidt, from Washington, Iowa, left, and Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Ronnie Brown, from Cleveland, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) put line through a pelican hook May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

