200521-N-SH180-2052
PHILIPPINE SEA (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Seaman Cameron Davis, from Daytona Beach, Fla., mans the helm of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as the ship operates in the Philippine Sea May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)
