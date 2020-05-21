200521-N-TC338-1108
APPRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Alexis Bias, from Eldorado, Kan., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), disinfects mooring line May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
