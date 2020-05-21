200521-N-TC338-1108



APPRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Alexis Bias, from Eldorado, Kan., assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), disinfects mooring line May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:43 Photo ID: 6218700 VIRIN: 200521-N-TC338-1108 Resolution: 4832x3342 Size: 20.58 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.