APPRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) handle mooring line May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)
