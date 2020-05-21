Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    200521-N-TC338-1008

    APPRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) handle mooring line May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

