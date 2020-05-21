200521-N-TC338-1008



APPRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) handle mooring line May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

