Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

Multiple C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with the 36th Airlift Squadron taxi on the flightline during the elephant walk portion of the Samurai Surge training exercise, May 21, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The elephant walk portion of the Samurai Surge exercise served as a demonstration of the 36th Airlift Squadron, 459th Airlift Squadron and 353rd Special Operations Group’s ability to generate air ready aircraft in an expedient manner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP