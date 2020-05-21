Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

A crew chief assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepares to marshal C-130J Super Hercules during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Samurai Surge training exercise, May 21, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The exercise was conducted in order to demonstrate the wing’s ability to rapidly provide humanitarian aid and disaster relief across Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

