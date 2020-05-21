Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge [Image 9 of 10]

    Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A crew chief, assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Samurai Surge training exercise, May 21, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Samurai Surge event also served as a training opportunity for aircrews to fine tune their skillsets and better prepare themselves to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief scenarios throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 22:23
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

