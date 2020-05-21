Yokota Showcases Adaptability and Mission Capability With Samurai Surge

A crew chief, assigned to the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshals a C-130J Super Hercules during the 374th Airlift Wing’s Samurai Surge training exercise, May 21, 2020, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The Samurai Surge event also served as a training opportunity for aircrews to fine tune their skillsets and better prepare themselves to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief scenarios throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
