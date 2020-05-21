200521-N-XX200-1051 APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Nicholas Signor, from Williamsport, Pa., heaves mooring line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after the ship departed Apra Harbor May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 02:17 Photo ID: 6217379 VIRIN: 200521-N-XX200-1051 Resolution: 3515x5272 Size: 9.54 MB Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.