APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Andrew Halford, right, from San Diego, and Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Laerick Watson, from Wadley, Ga., lower the American flag on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it departs Apra Harbor May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Pyoung K. Yi)

Date Taken: 05.21.2020 Date Posted: 05.21.2020 Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU