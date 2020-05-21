200521-N-VY375-1134
APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Andrew Halford, from San Diego, holds the American flag on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as it departs Apra Harbor May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Pyoung K. Yi)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.21.2020 02:17
|Photo ID:
|6217354
|VIRIN:
|200521-N-VY375-1134
|Resolution:
|5568x3610
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Pyoung Yi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT