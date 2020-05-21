200521-N-XX200-1090 APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Aron Harrelson, from Whiteville, N.C., disinfects mooring line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after the ship departed Guam May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

