    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM, GUAM

    05.21.2020

    Photo by Seaman Erik Melgar 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200521-N-XX200-1090 APRA HARBOR (May 21, 2020) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Aron Harrelson, from Whiteville, N.C., disinfects mooring line on the fantail of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) after the ship departed Guam May 21, 2020, following an extended visit to Guam in the midst of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Theodore Roosevelt is underway conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2020
    Date Posted: 05.21.2020 02:17
    Photo ID: 6217377
    VIRIN: 200521-N-XX200-1090
    Resolution: 3235x4852
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE GUAM, GU 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

