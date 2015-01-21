Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

Forester Charles Mentzel uses a chain saw to cut down a tree as part of a tree-removal project Jan. 21, 2015,area near the installation airport on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project involved the efforts of the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield and Training Divisions. The project was necessary because trees had grown up into the approach path at the ends of some runways blocking visibility of some airfield lights. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2015
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2020 16:52
|Photo ID:
|6216954
|VIRIN:
|150121-A-OK556-565
|Resolution:
|3402x2269
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
