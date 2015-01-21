Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success [Image 4 of 5]

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2015

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Forester Charles Mentzel uses a chain saw to cut down a tree as part of a tree-removal project Jan. 21, 2015,area near the installation airport on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project involved the efforts of the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security Airfield and Training Divisions. The project was necessary because trees had grown up into the approach path at the ends of some runways blocking visibility of some airfield lights. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    tree removal

