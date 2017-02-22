Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success [Image 5 of 5]

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Charles Mentzel, forester with the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch Forestry Office, moves a sign informing people about an ongoing prescribed burn at Range 29 on Feb. 22, 2017, on Fort McCoy’s North Post. Prescribed burns, generally, are done in the spring and fall seasons at Fort McCoy because weather conditions are most favorable at those times. Prescribed burns improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Wisconsin
    natural resources
    Fort McCoy
    prescribed burn

