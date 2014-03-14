Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

Charles Mentzel, Fort McCoy forester, talks over the radio while overseeing a prescribed burn fire in the South Post area March 14, 2014, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Post agencies complete and plan prescribed burns throughout the post every spring and fall. It is a team effort by many people from the Directorate of Public Works, Directorate of Emergency Services and the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

