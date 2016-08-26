Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success [Image 1 of 5]

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Forester Charles Mentzel with the Forestry Office of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch takes measurements on a tree while working on North Post Aug. 26, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Forestry program at Fort McCoy manages tens of thousands of acres of public forest land. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2016
    Date Posted: 05.20.2020 16:52
    VIRIN: 160826-A-OK556-150
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    National Public Lands Day
    natural resources
    Fort McCoy
    forestry

