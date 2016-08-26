Forester Charles Mentzel with the Forestry Office of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch takes measurements on a tree while working on North Post Aug. 26, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Forestry program at Fort McCoy manages tens of thousands of acres of public forest land. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2016 Date Posted: 05.20.2020 16:52 Photo ID: 6216945 VIRIN: 160826-A-OK556-150 Resolution: 3340x2227 Size: 1.74 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.