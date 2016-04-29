Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success [Image 2 of 5]

    Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2016

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                    

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Forester Charles Mentzel shows children how to plant a tree during the installation’s observance of Arbor Day on April 29, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The observance included reading the proclamation, presenting the Tree City USA award to Fort McCoy, and planting dozens of trees. The ceremony was coordinated by the installation Forestry program, which is part of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success [Image 5 of 5], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Army
    Fort McCoy
    Arbor Day
    forestry

