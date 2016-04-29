Installation’s newest forester isn’t new to Fort McCoy, plans continued success

Forester Charles Mentzel shows children how to plant a tree during the installation’s observance of Arbor Day on April 29, 2016, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The observance included reading the proclamation, presenting the Tree City USA award to Fort McCoy, and planting dozens of trees. The ceremony was coordinated by the installation Forestry program, which is part of the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

