Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Sgt. Lennette Cabrera (right), a shower and laundry specialist from Philadelphia, and Spc. Zachary Sesay (left), a water treatment specialist from Columbia, Md., both with the 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), perform maintenance on a water regulator outside of the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Drum, N.Y. May 14. The Bowe clinic is the installation’s COVID-19 treatment facility. Healthcare professionals from the clinic use the showers to mitigate the chances of them transmitting the virus back home after a day of treating patients. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: COLUMBIA, MD, US Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US