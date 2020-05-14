Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility

    Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2020

    Photo by Warren Wright 

    Fort Drum MEDDAC

    FORT DRUM, N.Y. – A laundry advanced system, or LAD, trailer from the 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) sits in the parking lot of the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Drum, N.Y. Soldiers with the 543rd CSC are using the LAD to clean and sanitize clothing worn by staff at the Bowe clinic after caring for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility, by Warren Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

