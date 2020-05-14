FORT DRUM, N.Y. – A laundry advanced system, or LAD, trailer from the 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) sits in the parking lot of the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Drum, N.Y. Soldiers with the 543rd CSC are using the LAD to clean and sanitize clothing worn by staff at the Bowe clinic after caring for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.14.2020 Date Posted: 05.19.2020 Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US This work, Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility [Image 4 of 4], by Warren Wright