Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – The 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), has constructed a 12-stall shower system outside of the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Drum, N.Y. The Bowe clinic is the installation’s COVID-19 treatment facility. Healthcare professionals from the clinic use the showers to mitigate the chances of them transmitting the virus back home after a day of treating patients. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

