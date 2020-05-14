Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility

FORT DRUM, N.Y. – A nurse from the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic, Fort Drum Medical Activity, signs in before using a shower constructed by the 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), on Fort Drum, N.Y. May 14. The Bowe clinic is the installation’s COVID-19 treatment facility. Healthcare professionals from the clinic use the showers to mitigate the chances of them transmitting the virus back home after a day of treating patients. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs)

