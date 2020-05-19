Fort Drum sustainment unit employs wartime expertise to support COVID treatment facility

Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Sgt. Lennette Cabrera (right), a shower and laundry specialist...... read more read more Photo By Warren Wright | FORT DRUM, N.Y. – Sgt. Lennette Cabrera (right), a shower and laundry specialist from Philadelphia, and Spc. Zachary Sesay (left), a water treatment specialist from Columbia, Md., both with the 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Sustainment Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry), perform maintenance on a water regulator outside of the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic on Fort Drum, N.Y. May 14. The Bowe clinic is the installation’s COVID-19 treatment facility. Healthcare professionals from the clinic use the showers to mitigate the chances of them transmitting the virus back home after a day of treating patients. (U.S. Army photo by Warren W. Wright Jr., Fort Drum Medical Activity Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, New York – Soldiers from the 10th Mountain Division’s 10th Sustainment Brigade are using their wartime skills and equipment to support Fort Drum healthcare professionals in the fight against COVID-19.



The brigade’s 543rd Composite Supply Company, 548th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, have constructed field shower and laundry facilities outside the Bowe Troop Medical Clinic, Fort Drum Medical Activity’s COVID-19 treatment facility. Before leaving work for the day, healthcare providers at the clinic use the shower facilities and leave their day’s laundry before heading home.



“They are providing reassurance for us that when we finish up a day of seeing highly contagious patients, we can go out and not take it home to our families,” said Capt. Isaac Mills, the COIVD-19 treatment facility’s officer in charge. “This is not only reassurance for us, but more so allowing our families to let us back into the house. My wife was very happy about the fact I was able to come home effectively safe.”



Set up just outside the Bowe clinic, the 543rd CSC Soldiers constructed a tent with 12 shower stalls, and they’re utilizing one of their laundry advanced system (LADS) trailers, containing two large washer/dryer drums. The LADS can clean and sanitize sizable amounts of clothes with water hot enough to kill bacteria and other microorganisms.



Before showering, providers from Bowe secure their used laundry in special netted bags, which are then collected at the end of the day by the 543rd CSC Soldiers. The CSC Soldiers then wash and fold the clothes, ensuring they’re ready for the Bowe team the next day.



“I’m glad to have the opportunity to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Pfc. Trevarious Mathis, a shower and laundry specialist with the 543rd CSC and a native of Clinton, North Carolina. “We try to help as much as we can by supporting (the Bowe clinic) through this hardship we face as a country.”



Before and during the use of the showers, the 543rd CSC Soldiers continually monitor and maintain the specialized field pumping and water regulation equipment to ensure the Bowe staff have steady access to running, hot water.



“We really appreciate their support,” added Mills, a Pocahontas County, West Virginia native. “They were immediately willing to help. There was no question. When we needed them, they showed up, and we’ve been happy to have them here.”



The shower and laundry facilities will remain at the Bowe clinic for the foreseeable future as the MEDDAC providers continue to care for COVID-19 patients throughout the epidemic.