200507-N-HK273-1032 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 7, 2020) Construction Mechanic 3rd Class Eric Larosh, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, works with Kenny Cruz, carpenter supervisor for Tinian’s mayor’s office, to finish concrete for a jungle gym at Tinian Children’s Park. NMCB-5 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to the U.S. and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2020 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6212219
|VIRIN:
|200507-N-HK273-1032
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS , MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian install jungle gym at a children’s park [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT