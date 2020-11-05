U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian help fight a local brushfire

200511-N-HK273-1035 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 11, 2020) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Mitchell McCune, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, operates a front-end loader to smother a fire and create a berm to stop the spread of a fire to an adjacent farm. NMCB-5 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to the U.S. and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)

