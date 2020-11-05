U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian help fight a local brushfire

TINIAN, COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS , NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS 05.11.2020 Courtesy Photo Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

200511-N-HK273-1036 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 11, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Cameron Cook, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, operates a MK28C water truck to spread water on a brushfire to prevent it from spreading. NMCB-5 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to the U.S. and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)