200509-N-HK273-1033 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 9, 2020) Lt. Patrick Daniele, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, coordinates with the local fire captain on how to best use Seabee’s civil engineer support equipment to fight a local brushfire. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2020 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6212214
|VIRIN:
|200509-N-HK273-1033
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|1.85 MB
|Location:
|TINIAN, COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS , MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian help fight a local brushfire [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT