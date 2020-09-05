U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian help fight a local brushfire

TINIAN, COMMONWEALTH OF THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS , NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS 05.09.2020 Courtesy Photo Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

200509-N-HK273-1033 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 9, 2020) Lt. Patrick Daniele, deployed with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, coordinates with the local fire captain on how to best use Seabee’s civil engineer support equipment to fight a local brushfire. NMCB-5 is deployed across the Indo-Pacific region conducting high-quality construction to support U.S. and partner nations to strengthen partnerships, deter aggression, and enable expeditionary logistics and naval power projection. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)