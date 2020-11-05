Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5's Detail Tinian help fight a local brushfire

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian help fight a local brushfire

    TINIAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.11.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5

    200511-N-HK273-1037 TINIAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (May 11, 2020) Equipment Operator Constructionman Cameron Cook, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, Detail Tinian, operates a MK28C water truck to spread water on a brushfire to prevent it from spreading. NMCB-5 is forward-deployed throughout the Indo-Pacific region ready to support major combat operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief and to provide general engineering and civil support to the U.S. and joint forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Engineering Aide 2nd Class Yohanes Nuguse/Released)

    U.S. Navy Seabees with NMCB-5’s Detail Tinian install jungle gym at a children’s park

    TAGS

    Seabees
    U.S. Navy Seabees
    construction
    NMCB-5
    Tinian

