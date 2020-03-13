PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony

Sgt. Thea Dougher, Marine Corps Base Hawaii food inspection sergeant, walks through an arch of crossed swords to officially become a member of the NCO Corps during an NCO Induction Ceremony, March 13, 2020, in the Richardson Theater on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Public Healthy Activity – Hawaii held their first ever NCO Induction Ceremony in conjunction with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. Historically, the NCO Induction Ceremony celebrates newly promoted Soldiers joining the ranks of the professional NCO Corps, while also building upon the pride all members share. (Courtesy photo)

