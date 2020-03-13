PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony

Sgt. Marissa Henson, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Branch food inspection sergeant, walks through an arch of crossed swords to officially become a member of the NCO Corps during an NCO Induction Ceremony, March 13, 2020, in the Richardson Theater on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Public Healthy Activity – Hawaii held their first ever NCO Induction Ceremony in conjunction with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion. During the ceremony Soldiers received a signed Charge to the NCO, the NCO Creed, and the 2020 NCO Guide. (Courtesy photo)
