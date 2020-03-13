Public Healthy Activity – Hawaii held their first ever NCO Induction Ceremony in conjunction with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion U.S. Army Pacific, March 13, 2020, in the Richardson Theater on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Historically, the NCO Induction Ceremony celebrates newly promoted Soldiers joining the ranks of the professional NCO Corps, while also building upon the pride all members share. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 15:38 Photo ID: 6142518 VIRIN: 200313-A-DA409-0008 Resolution: 4032x1908 Size: 3.32 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.