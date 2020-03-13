Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Public Health Command - Pacific

    Sgt. Patric Berry, Fort Shafter Branch animal care sergeant, walks through an arch of crossed swords to officially become a member of the NCO Corps during an NCO Induction Ceremony, March 13, 2020, in the Richardson Theater on Fort Shafter, Hawaii. Historically, the NCO Induction Ceremony celebrates newly promoted Soldiers joining the ranks of the professional NCO Corps, while also building upon the pride all members share. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2020
    Date Posted: 03.17.2020 15:39
    Photo ID: 6142520
    VIRIN: 200313-A-DA409-0001
    Resolution: 4032x1908
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony
    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony
    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony
    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony
    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony
    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    PHA–Hawaii hosts joint NCO Induction Ceremony

    TAGS

    NCO
    NCO Induction Ceremony
    Military Health
    NCO Induction
    U.S. Army
    Army
    MEDCOM
    Public Health Command
    Public Health Command-Pacific
    PHC-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery
  • Flag/Report Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT