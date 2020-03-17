200317-N-ML755-1131 ARABIAN GULF (March 17, 2020) Chief Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Electrical) Untress Quinn, left, inspects the collar of Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical)1st Class Madeline Bintner during a uniform inspection on the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 17, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.17.2020 Date Posted: 03.17.2020 12:58 Photo ID: 6142379 VIRIN: 200317-N-ML755-1131 Resolution: 5116x3654 Size: 844.38 KB Location: ARABIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.