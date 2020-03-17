200317-N-ML755-1020 ARABIAN GULF (March 17, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Tyler J. Greer, right, and Seaman Nataly Lopez practicing cooling ordnance during a flight deck firefighting drill on the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 17, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

