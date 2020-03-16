200316-N-ML755-1019 ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2020) Lt. Melissa Griffin monitors radar aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 16, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2020 12:58
|Photo ID:
|6142369
|VIRIN:
|200316-N-ML755-1019
|Resolution:
|4195x2996
|Size:
|840.13 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Paul Hamilton [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Matthew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT