200316-N-ML755-2011 ARABIAN GULF (March 16, 2020) Lt. Tony Ingram utilizes tertiary communication methods to communicate tactical movements aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) March 16, 2020. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew F. Jackson)

