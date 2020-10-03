386th ESFS: Ensuring Base Safety

Senior Airman William Hibpshman, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member, interacts with Tech. Sgt. Mathew Holt, 386th ESFS member at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 10, 2020. Security Forces personnel are the Air Force's first line of defense and it is their job to maintain the rule of law on all Air Force bases and installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

