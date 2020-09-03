386th ESFS: Ensuring Base Safety

Senior Airman Deandre Turner, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and Bingo, 386th ESFS MWD, prepare to execute a vehicle search at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 9, 2020. MWD’s and their handlers are a vital tool used to defend the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
