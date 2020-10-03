386th ESFS: Ensuring Base Safety

Tech. Sgt. Mathew Holt, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member, interacts with an Other Country National during a perimeter patrol at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 10, 2020. Tasked with defending and securing the installation, 386th ESFS Airmen also routinely interact with OCNs to build relationships with locals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

