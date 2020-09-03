386th ESFS: Ensuring Base Safety

Senior Airman James Cullen, 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron member, checks a person’s identification while at an entry control point at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, March 9, 2020. Security Forces personnel are responsible for ensuring the safety of all base weapons, property and personnel from hostile forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

